Jazz diva Diana Krall will perform with the Sun Valley Summer Symphony at its 2017 gala

Jazz artist and Grammy winner Diana Krall will perform at the Sun Valley Summer Symphony Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 — one day after she performs at Boise’s Outlaw Field. Krall has a signature vocal style and offers original interpretations of jazz standards. Fans in Sun Valley will hear her perform music from her new album “Turn Up the Quiet” backed by the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, the largest, privately funded free symphony in America.
The Gala is at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 30 (gates open at 5 p.m.) at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Tickets are $75 for lawn seating. Pavilion tickets run $250, $500 (includes preconcert reception with Krall) and $1,000 (includes the preconcert reception and post-concert dinner with Krall). They go on sale April 15 at SunValleySymphony.org and (208) 622-5607.
The orchestra festival runs Monday, July 31, to Thursday, Aug. 17. Concerts start at 6 p.m. and are free. This year’s soloists include pianist Lang Lang and violinist James Ehnes. Find the full lineup and other events at SunValleySymphony.org.
