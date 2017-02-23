ArtsBeat

First Thursday in March features Treefort Music Fest warm-up parties and art walk

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

Downtown Boise’s First Thursday, March 2, celebrates the Treefort Music Fest with two events:

▪  The Treefort Art Walk, in collaboration with the Downtown Boise Association, features Treefort-themed windows painted by artists on several Downtown businesses, including Flying M Coffeehouse, Washington Federal Bank, The Record Exchange, Guru Donuts and others. Artists include Pat Kilby, Angel Moran, Lance Brown, Ronnie Cyr and Cody Rutty. Find a full list at TreefortMusicFest.com.

▪  Get in the Treefort mood with an in-store concert with Seattle honky-tonk rockers Country Lips at 6 p.m. at The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St. Free to the public and free Payette Brewing Co. beer for 21 and older.

▪  Gallery 601, 211 N. 10th St., will celebrate the life and artwork, pictured, of magical realism master James Christensen, who died in January. The Utah-based artist had a longtime connection with the Boise gallery, which has carried his work since 1998. See “Master of Imagination,” a collection of Christensen’s prints and originals through March. A portion of sales will benefit an art scholarship in Christensen’s name. Find more information at Vision of the Arts Organization.

5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, unless otherwise noted, at various venues in Downtown Boise. Find more events and information at DowntownBoise.org.

