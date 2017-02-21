Boise State graduate earns top honors in Boise Art Museum’s 2017 Idaho Triennial

Idaho Triennial artists awards
The Boise Art Museum’s 2017 Idaho Triennial opened Saturday, Feb. 18, with a reception attended by 433 people who came to hear juror John D. Spiak announce his awards for the exhibit. Spiak is the director and chief curator of the Grand Central Art Center at California State University, Fullerton, in Santa Ana, Calif.
Spiak already had selected 41 works by 24 Idaho artists in a range of media including video, sound installations, sculpture, digital photography, plus traditional painting and drawing done with a contemporary edge for the 2017 Idaho Triennial. Many of the Triennial artists have ties to Boise State University’s art department. Spiak was in Boise to reveal the awards and attend the opening. Read more about Spiak’s process and selections in an earlier story here.
His aesthetic leans toward how art drives and connects with social practices.
First prize went to Ashley Carlson’s “Hollister, ID, 83301,” graphite and oil on Stonehenge paper. The piece explores her experience growing up in rural isolation in Southern Idaho. Carlson recently graduated from Boise State with her master’s degree in fine art.
Reba Robinson’s mixed media sculpture “Floating Worlds V” took a Juror’s Merit Award. Her work blends old and new materials, glass, ceramics and found objects to create sculptural landscapes that explore the connection between science and art.
Inna Raw’s archival print photograph “Woinshet Crawling” received a Juror’s Merit Award. It’s part of a body of work that looks at the world of human trafficking, a topic she learned about as a Boise State art student.
Carlson received a $1,000 cash award; Raw and Robinson each received $500.
Artist Lab awards went to Goran Fazil, Bryan Anthony Moore, Brooke Burton, Geoffrey Krueger, Lily Martina Lee and Pete Kutchins. Each of these artists received a $250 cash prize and time and studio space at the museum during the exhibit’s run to experiment with new media.
You can read more about the 2017 Idaho Triennial, the artists and the show’s connection to Boise State’s art department, and find a schedule of when artists will be working in the Artist Lab.
2017 Idaho Triennial
Saturday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, July 16, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $6 general, $4 seniors, $3 grades 1-12 and full-time college. Free for 5 and younger and members. Admission by donation on First Thursdays. 345-8330, BoiseArtMuseum.org.
Comments