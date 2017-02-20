Boise Philharmonic’s 2017-18 season will include ‘Tales of Hemingway’ concerto

It’s the time of year when Treasure Valley performing arts groups and presenters lay out their seasons, and the Boise Philharmonic has announced what it will have on tap for 2017-18. Check back here as other arts group release their seasons.
Boise Philharmonic 2017-2018 season
The new Boise Philharmonic musical director search continues, and the new maestro will be announced in May. But in the meantime, the season planning must go on. The orchestra released its dates, some soloists and anchor pieces for its next season. The lineup includes an additional concert in March 2018, and the return of Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, who will perform Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway.”
The new concerto is inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s direct, terse writing style. Its four movements are named for Hemingway’s stories “Big Two-Hearted River,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Old Man and the Sea” and “The Sun Also Rises.”
Bailey’s recording won 2017 Grammys for Best Solo Performance, Best Contemporary Classical Composition and Best Compendium. The Phil plans to bring in members of Hemingway’s family to celebrate the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer’s connection to Idaho.
THE SEASON
▪ Sept. 29-30: Orff’s “Carmina Burana” with the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale.
▪ Oct. 20-21: Berlioz’ Symphony Fantastique.
▪ Nov. 11-12: “Music of the Americas” with Idaho soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez.
▪ Dec. 8-9: Holiday Pops (not included in the season).
▪ Jan. 26-27, 2018: Violinist Stephen Waarts with the Bruch Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.
▪ Feb. 23-24, 2018: “Romeos and Juliets,” Tchaikovsky’s and Prokofiev’s romantic scores for ballets of Shakespeare’s tragic love story.
▪ March 10, 2018: Broadway Pops with Broadway tenor Doug La Brecque.
▪ April 13-14, 2018: Zuill Bailey plays Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway.”
▪ May 5-6, 2018: Pianist Andrew Tyson and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”
Concerts happen in Nampa at Northwest Nazarene University’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., and in Boise at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. You can buy 2017-18 season’s tickets at last season’s prices — $81 to $260 in Nampa, $90 to $459 in Boise — until March 3 by calling, (208) 344-7849. After March 3 prices go up to $148 to $300 in Nampa; $167 to $483 Boise. BoisePhil.org.
Idaho Shakespeare 2017 season
▪ “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, directed by Joseph Hanreddy. Dates: May 26-July 30.
▪ “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare, directed by ISF producing artistic director Charles Fee. Dates: June 2-25.
▪ “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Peter Parnell, based on the Victor Hugo novel and the Disney animated film, directed by Victoria Bussert. Dates: June 30-Sept. 1.
▪ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Hanreddy. Dates: Aug. 4-Sept. 3.
▪ “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, directed by Charles Fee. Dates: Sept. 8-Oct. 1.
Friday, May 26, to Sunday, Oct. 1, Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise.
The Classic package is $130 for three shows, $150 for four and $170 for all five on the weekends; it is $110, $130 and $150, respectively, for weekday performances. Student packages for any day are $50 for three, $60 for four and $65 for five. There also are deals on the four- and six-seat boxes, and flex packages and others. Get tickets at IdahoShakespeare.org.
