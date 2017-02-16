ArtsBeat

LED releases its second album ‘This Way to the Egress’ with live music, dance and more

By Dana Oland

Join LED — Boise’s multifaceted, multitalented dance-music-film fusion group — for its record release party for “This Way to the Egress.” With an original score by composer Andrew Stensaas, LED’s production packed the Morrison Center in October. Stensaas and the LED’s musicians will perform the score that ranges from rock and soul to punk. Plus you’ll see excerpts from the choreography by LED dancers Lauren Edson and Brett Perry (pictured) and Evan Stevens.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $12. Brown Paper Tickets. $15 at the door.

