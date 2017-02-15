‘Elvis Lives’ brings top impersonators to Morrison Center for ‘ultimate Elvis tribute’

This show is billed as the ultimate Elvis Presley tribute. With three impersonators — winners of the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” — the 2017 “Elvis Lives” tour is a pulse-racing, multimedia musical journey though Elvis’ life and music. Three performers represent Elvis during the different stages of his career, from “Jailhouse Rock” to “A Little Less Conversation.” The show features a live band, backup singers and dancers, and an Ann-Margret tribute artist.
Dana Oland
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$50. Ticketmaster.
