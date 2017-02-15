ArtsBeat

February 15, 2017 8:56 AM

‘Elvis Lives’ brings top impersonators to Morrison Center for ‘ultimate Elvis tribute’

ArtsBeat

Coverage of the Treasure Valley's arts scene

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

This show is billed as the ultimate Elvis Presley tribute. With three impersonators — winners of the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” — the 2017 “Elvis Lives” tour is a pulse-racing, multimedia musical journey though Elvis’ life and music. Three performers represent Elvis during the different stages of his career, from “Jailhouse Rock” to “A Little Less Conversation.” The show features a live band, backup singers and dancers, and an Ann-Margret tribute artist.

Dana Oland

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$50. Ticketmaster.

Related content

ArtsBeat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chandler Hutchison: "We're just not making shots."

View more video

About ArtsBeat

@IDS_Dana
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

Entertainment Videos