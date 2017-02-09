It’s time for the ‘Valentine for AIDS’ finale — popular Boise art auction wraps Feb. 12

It’s crunch time at the Flying M Coffeehouse’s Valentine for AIDS. Bidding for the plethora of artwork at the annual silent art auction ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. And if you’re serious about getting your desired piece, you’ll want to be there for those final moments.
The end can get pretty intense, says the M’s owner, Kent Collins.
“People hover near their bids; there’s lots of tension, and you can feel it,” Collins says. “We’ve only had a few problems over the years. I remember one person took the bid sheet and wouldn’t give it back, but mostly people are nice about it.”
This year, 260 area artists — from established to emerging to part time — have donated work in a staggering variety of media. Painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts and more fill the M’s walls, shelves, cabinets and window space to capacity.
You’ll find work by painters Sheri Carter and Jerri Lisk, ceramicists Kerry Moosman and Rick Jenkins, mixed media artists Sue Latta and Laurie Blakeslee, and many others.
Some of the art is — not surprisingly — political this year, but most of the pieces are about love.
That’s what Flying M founder Lisa Myers envisioned when she created Valentine for AIDS 24 years ago after moving back to the Treasure Valley from Seattle, where she went to college. On her return, she found that two friends from high school had died of HIV/AIDS.
Back in 1993, AIDS was not talked about much in Idaho, and resources for people with the disease were slim. Myers wanted to draw attention to the plight of Idahoans with the disease and send a little love to help them. So a benefit art show themed around Valentine’s Day seemed like the perfect thing. It was an instant hit with the community, drawing more and more artists and bidders each year.
In 2006, Myers and her husband Kevin opened the Flying M CoffeeGarage in Nampa. In 2011, they sold the Downtown Flying M to Collins, who was its longtime manager.
When he took over as the big cheese, Collins vowed to keep the popular event intact.
“This really brings our community and our customers together. People have been talking about it since Christmas,” Collins says. “It’s something that this town needs.”
All the proceeds go to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Safety Net for AIDS Program (SNAP), which provides financial support for everyday expenses to people living with HIV/AIDS in the Treasure Valley. Last year, the event raised about $24,000 for SNAP. Since it began, it’s raised nearly $450,000 for AIDS organizations.
Ballet Idaho
Ballet Idaho’s Winter Repertory features two new ballets and a classical standard — one of George Balanchine’s most popular works, “Concerto Barocco.”
Former New York City Ballet principal dancer Nilas Martins, the son of NYCB’s artistic director Peter Martins, spent a couple of weeks in Boise setting the piece for the Balanchine Foundation.
Ballet Idaho company dancer and choreographer Daniel Ojeda’s “The Monster and the Gift,” set to an original score by Boise composers Jeremy Stewart and Daniel Kerr, is also on the bill. And Ballet Idaho’s artistic director Peter Anastos is contributing his comic ballet “Night Crawlers,” which is choreographed to concertos, etudes and preludes by Chopin.
The cool thing about the entire performance is that Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra will play Bach’s Concerto in D minor for Two Violins for “Barocco” as well as the Stewart/Kerr score for Ojeda’s “The Monster and the Gift.” Pianist Del Parkinson will perform the Chopin.
It’s at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Tickets are $38, $43 and $58 at Ticketmaster.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @IDS_DanaOland
Flying M’s Valentine for AIDS
You can view and bid on the art during regular business hours at the coffeehouse: 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise.
Comments