ArtsBeat

February 8, 2017 10:46 AM

Boise Philharmonic’s ‘Silent Movies’ brings silver screen classics to life with music

ArtsBeat

Coverage of the Treasure Valley's arts scene

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

Silent films are at their best when they’re accompanied by live music. The Boise Philharmonic’s “Silent Movies with Orchestra” features the Phil under the baton of guest conductor Deanna Tham and renowned organist Ben Model. It’s a chance to hear one of the nation’s leading silent film accompanists perform on the Egyptian Theatre’s built-in pipe organ. This year, the Phil and Model will perform original music during the screening of silent cartoons featuring Felix the Cat and Koko the Clown, and comic shorts starring Jimmie Adams, Buster Keaton and Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $15 general, $20 reserved at BoisePhil.org. ($5 more at the door).

Related content

ArtsBeat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bishop Kelly girls eye third straight district title

View more video

About ArtsBeat

@IDS_Dana
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

Entertainment Videos