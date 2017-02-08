Boise Philharmonic’s ‘Silent Movies’ brings silver screen classics to life with music

Silent films are at their best when they’re accompanied by live music. The Boise Philharmonic’s “Silent Movies with Orchestra” features the Phil under the baton of guest conductor Deanna Tham and renowned organist Ben Model. It’s a chance to hear one of the nation’s leading silent film accompanists perform on the Egyptian Theatre’s built-in pipe organ. This year, the Phil and Model will perform original music during the screening of silent cartoons featuring Felix the Cat and Koko the Clown, and comic shorts starring Jimmie Adams, Buster Keaton and Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $15 general, $20 reserved at BoisePhil.org. ($5 more at the door).
