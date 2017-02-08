ArtsBeat

February 8, 2017 10:41 AM

Saturday’s community theater fest is a chance to see five shows from comedy to tragedy

ArtsBeat

Coverage of the Treasure Valley's arts scene

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

You can see everything from a wacky take on Shakespeare to a trip over the rainbow at the biennial Idaho Association of Community Theatres’ I-ACTFest 2107 on Saturday, Feb. 11. Five Treasure Valley theaters will offer up versions of their best efforts from the past two seasons for the statewide community theater competition. It’s a great variety show.

▪  12:30 p.m.: Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged (revised).”

▪  2 p.m.: Encore Theatre Company’s “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”

▪  3:30 p.m.: Daisy’s Madhouse Theatre’s “Women”

▪  6 p.m.: Dreamweaver Musical Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz”

▪  7:30: Boise Little Theater’s “The Other Room”

▪  8:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $5 per show, $20 for a full day pass. Brown Paper Tickets.

Related content

ArtsBeat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bishop Kelly girls eye third straight district title

View more video

About ArtsBeat

@IDS_Dana
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

Entertainment Videos