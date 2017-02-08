Saturday’s community theater fest is a chance to see five shows from comedy to tragedy

You can see everything from a wacky take on Shakespeare to a trip over the rainbow at the biennial Idaho Association of Community Theatres’ I-ACTFest 2107 on Saturday, Feb. 11. Five Treasure Valley theaters will offer up versions of their best efforts from the past two seasons for the statewide community theater competition. It’s a great variety show.
▪ 12:30 p.m.: Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: Abridged (revised).”
▪ 2 p.m.: Encore Theatre Company’s “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”
▪ 3:30 p.m.: Daisy’s Madhouse Theatre’s “Women”
▪ 6 p.m.: Dreamweaver Musical Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz”
▪ 7:30: Boise Little Theater’s “The Other Room”
▪ 8:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony
12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $5 per show, $20 for a full day pass. Brown Paper Tickets.
