Music Theatre of Idaho flashes back to the 1960s with a production of ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

Music Theatre of Idaho sends Conrad Birdie (Mac Fishman, pictured) off to war this weekend, but not before he kisses Kim MacAfee and takes over the town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, in the musical comedy “Bye Bye Birdie.” The rock ’n’ roll star and his music industry machine descend on the small Midwestern town in this tuneful musical, which includes hits such as “A Lot of Livin’ to Do” and “Put on a Happy Face,” and posits the eternal question, “What’s the matter with kids today?”
7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 3; 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, MTIOnline.org.
