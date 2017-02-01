You can still get tickets to hear the U.S. poet laureate at ‘Readings & Conversations’ on Thursday

U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera grew up in the migrant farm culture in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The son of migrant farm workers, he is the first Latino to become a United States poet laureate (2015-present). He also served as California poet laureate in 2012-14.
Herrera will speak in Boise as part of The Cabin’s “Readings & Conversations” series that brings nationally and internationally renowned writers to the Treasure Valley.
The event is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. There are only balcony tickets available for $25 at TheCabinIdaho.org. Rush tickets will be available at the door for $20 general and $15 for Cabin members.
Herrera earned degrees from University of California Los Angeles and Stanford University, and received his master’s in fine arts from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.
His writing infuses the color and voices from his experiences growing up in small agricultural towns of the San Joaquin Valley, San Diego’s Logan Heights and San Francisco’s Mission District.
Herrera’s poetry has been described as mural-like, and he’s been credited with creating a new hybrid of the art by poet and New York Times critic Stephen Burt, “part oral, part written, part English, part something else: an art grounded in ethnic identity, fueled by collective pride, yet irreducibly individual too.”
Herrera’s numerous poetry collections include, “187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border: Undocuments 1971-2007” and “Half of the World in Light: New and Selected Poems (2008).”
