First Thursday brings love into focus Feb. 2

▪ The 24th Valentine for AIDS will open at the Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., on First Thursday, Feb. 2. It’s one of the most popular arts events in the Treasure Valley, with nearly 260 established and emerging artists creating original Valentine-themed artwork for the silent auction. It is a benefit for the Safety Net for AIDS Program, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS with everyday expenses. You can see and bid on the art during regular business hours starting Feb. 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. FlyingMCoffee.com.
▪ See the newest body of work from Anna Ura, an artist who mixes ideas of fantasy, memory and abstracted magical realism in “Topanga Canyon.” The exhibit at CTA Architects, 800 S. 8th St. in the Eighth & Main Building, runs through May. Ura created this series of paintings in different mediums from photographs of California’s scenic Topanga Canyon. She altered the photos through various digital processes to create her final image. The progression changes the image in the same way memory may transform an event over time.
▪ You can learn to put on a good face at Crazy Neighbor, 1415 W. Grove St. On First Thursday, three makeup artists will demonstrate techniques to help you freshen up your look at “Get Your Face On: Makeup Extravaganza.” You’ll learn makeup styles from natural to high fashion to theatrical from 6 to 7:45 p.m., featuring Ben Nye and the other makeup lines the store carries. In-store specials and refreshments until 9 p.m.
5 to 9 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) Thursday, Feb. 2, at various venues in Downtown Boise. Free. Find more events at DowntownBoise.org.
