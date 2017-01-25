Learn the ins-and-outs of home projects at the Idaho Remodeling & Design Show

Whether you’re ready to gut your house or just upgrade with some cool improvements, you can find everything you need to know at the 17th annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show. More than 130 vendors will be on hand with information and the latest products. Plus, you can attend seminars on topics such as “Reality Remodeling 101,” hardwood flooring, project financing and remodeling pitfalls. Pick up a passport at the entrance, then go through the show to get vendor initials and enter a drawing for a $1,000 gift card toward your next project.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $5 admission, free for children 12 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
