‘Menopause the Musical’ comes to the Nampa Civic Center stage on Sunday and Monday

Night sweats? No problem. Laugh them way at “Menopause the Musical,” a charming, funny look at the changing phases of a woman’s life. Set in a department store with four women who think they have nothing in common, the women develop a connection based on their shared experience of going through memory loss, mood swings and hot flashes. Now you can join the sisterhood that surrounds this show. It has become a phenomenon with a national tour, a standing show in Las Vegas and a production in Spanish. The show features a pastiche of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s.
2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $41, $45, $59. 468-5555, NampaCivicCenter.com.
Comments