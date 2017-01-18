ArtsBeat

‘Menopause the Musical’ comes to the Nampa Civic Center stage on Sunday and Monday

By Dana Oland

Night sweats? No problem. Laugh them way at “Menopause the Musical,” a charming, funny look at the changing phases of a woman’s life. Set in a department store with four women who think they have nothing in common, the women develop a connection based on their shared experience of going through memory loss, mood swings and hot flashes. Now you can join the sisterhood that surrounds this show. It has become a phenomenon with a national tour, a standing show in Las Vegas and a production in Spanish. The show features a pastiche of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s.

2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan 22, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $41, $45, $59. 468-5555, NampaCivicCenter.com.

ArtsBeat

Dana Oland
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

