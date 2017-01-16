ArtsBeat

Want to see ‘Once’ at the Morrison Center? Hurry! Single tickets, upper seats still available

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

A winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including best musical, “Once” is based on the 2007 film. The small indie movie came out of nowhere and soared to popularity with its rich romantic story and beautiful score written by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who starred in the film. Their song “Falling Slowly” won the Academy Award for original song. The story is about a Dublin street musician who is on the verge of giving up his dreams until he meets a young immigrant woman who takes an interest in his haunting love songs. Together they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their complicated story. This warm and endearing musical features an ensemble cast led by Sam Cieri and Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, pictured, who all sing, dance and play their own instruments.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Tickets are limited. $37.50-$60. Ticketmaster.

