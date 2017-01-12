Catch Boise Little Theater’s wild farce the ‘Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens’

Those Verdeen cousins are back at it in Boise Little Theater’s production of “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” a wacky farce about a high school reunion gone terribly wrong. This is the third in a trilogy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten about three Southern gals who make comical mayhem in the town of Sweetgum, Texas. BLT produced their “The Red Velvet Cake War” in 2013 and “Rex’s Exes” in 2015. In this installment, cousins Jimmie Wyvette, Gaynelle and Peaches (pictured: Becky Kimsey, Courtney Ransom, Carly Oppie) try to put on their high school reunion in the old school before it’s razed. But there are myriad forces plotting against them, including having to run the high school’s last Guacamole Queen contest.
8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 13-14, 20-21; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 15 and 21, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, BoiseLittleTheater.com.
