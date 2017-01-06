Have a Bank of America credit card? Get in free to the Boise Art Museum this weekend

Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free admission to the Boise Art Museum this weekend, Jan. 7 and 8, through Bank of America’s “Museums on Us” program.
The museum at 670 Julia Davis Drive, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
If you’re traveling, check Museums.BankOfAmerica.com to find museums and other venues, such as the Portland Art Museum, Japanese Garden and Children’s Museum. There are 150 participating museums in 109 cities.
What’s at Boise Art Museum:
▪ “Minidoka: Artist as Witness” focuses on the experience of Japanese Americans 10 government camps in the United States that held legal residents after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Many of the artists whose work is in the exhibit lived at Minidoka in Southern Idaho. (The show closes Sunday, Jan. 15.)
▪ Portland artist Laura Heit’s “Earth & Sky” at the Boise Art Museum. The filmmaker, animator and photographer shows films and more that deal with the dichotomy between our desire to explore space and the unknown still on Earth. Picture above: Heit’s installation “Two Ways Down.” (Through Feb. 19.)
▪ “Modern and Contemporary Ceramics: Kay Hardy and Gregory Kaslo Collection”: Boise collectors Hardy and Kaslo have one of the most robust private ceramics collections in the Northwest. The pieces range from sculptural to functional to conceptual to abstract. (Through March 19.)
▪ “Tall Tales: Narratives from the Permanent Collection.” This exhibit highlights art pieces that tell a story, such as Steven Schultz’s painting “Axis Web,” pictured above. The museum collaborated with the The Cabin and local writers, who wrote poems and short fiction inspired by a work of art. Then the two organizations co-produced a reading series that concludes on Thursday, Jan. 19. (The show runs through April 9).
