Boise Contemporary Theater opens Brian Quijada’s ‘Where Did We Sit on the Bus?’

Boise Contemporary Theater brings one of the hottest shows out of Chicago to its stage. Actor-dancer-musician-sound master Brian Quijada’s “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?” is a one-man tour-de-force. Quijada, pictured, uses his multicultural experiences to explore his place in the world. The show is a mix of rap, hip-hop, spoken word and live looping, intertwined with Shakespeare, poetry and movement, from moonwalking to salsa. The show sold out most of its run at Chicago’s Storefront Theatre, and Quijada, who performed in BCT’s “No More Sad Things” in 2015, now will perform his piece in Boise.
8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays beginning Saturday, Jan. 7, to Saturday, Jan. 28; 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 21 and 28, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays; $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays; $20 matinees; $16 students; $18 preview (Jan. 12). Pay-what-you-want previews are Jan. 7 and 11. 331-9224, Ext. 205; BCTheater.org.
