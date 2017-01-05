ArtsBeat

January 5, 2017 4:52 PM

Red Light Variety Show brings ‘Icons and Legends’ to the stage for its January show

ArtsBeat

Coverage of the Treasure Valley's arts scene

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

Flash back to the Golden Age of Hollywood with another edition of Red Light Variety Show’s “Icons and Legends.” The cast of explores the sultry side of our favorite heroes and news makers with burlesque performance, aerial acrobatics, pole dancing, comedy and more. It’s all hosted by comic and actor Joe Golden, with live music from performance-art rock band The Green Zoo.

9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 (pay-what-you-can preview) and Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 13 to 28, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $15 in advance at BrownPaperTickets. $20 at the door. VisualArtsCollective.com. 21 and older venue.

Related content

ArtsBeat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

No plow? No problem. Use a table

View more video

About ArtsBeat

@IDS_Dana
Oland

Dana Oland is a former professional dancer and member of Actors Equity who writes about performing and visual arts for the Idaho Statesman. She also writes about food, wine, pets, jazz and other aspects of the good life in Boise.

Entertainment Videos