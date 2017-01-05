Red Light Variety Show brings ‘Icons and Legends’ to the stage for its January show

Flash back to the Golden Age of Hollywood with another edition of Red Light Variety Show’s “Icons and Legends.” The cast of explores the sultry side of our favorite heroes and news makers with burlesque performance, aerial acrobatics, pole dancing, comedy and more. It’s all hosted by comic and actor Joe Golden, with live music from performance-art rock band The Green Zoo.
9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 (pay-what-you-can preview) and Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 13 to 28, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $15 in advance at BrownPaperTickets. $20 at the door. VisualArtsCollective.com. 21 and older venue.
