Meet ‘Note to Self’ author and Boisean Laurie Buchanan at Rediscovered Books on Jan. 7

When Laurie Buchanan and her husband, Len, moved to Boise two and a half years ago from Illinois, she brought with her a private counseling and life-coaching practice and an idea for a book.
“I created this nine-month program called Life Harmony, and everyone who completed it said, ‘This should be a book.’ So, I took it to heart,” Buchanan says.
She took her large three-ring binder filled with her academic outline, softened the language and combined it with real-life examples from her clients to create “Note to Self: A Seven Step Path to Gratitude and Growth” (She Writes Press, $16.95, Kindle edition: $9.95).
The book came out in November 2016 and began getting immediate attention, winning a 2016 Idaho Author Award for Inspirational Book, and notable endorsements throughout the self-help community.
“It’s all about becoming baggage-free,” Buchanan says.
Buchanan breaks down the personality into seven “selves” based on the seven chakras, energetic points that run through the body from the top of the head (crown chakra) to the tail bone (root chakra). These selves — self-preservation, self-gratification, self-definition, self-acceptance, self-expression, self-reflection and self-knowledge — interact in different combinations in each person.
If a person is out of balance, the shadow parts of a self can take control and can wreak havoc.
Buchanan’s book offers a path to bringing those selves into balance, she says.
“As I was working with my clients, I started to see patterns of behavior to these ideas of self,” she says.
Someone who hoards or has suicidal thoughts is out of balance with self-preservation. The idea of a “Note to Self” is to communicate with the specific “self” that’s in distress.
Buchanan also writes a weekly blog, TuesdaysWithLaurie.com, where she offers short tips and ideas to help you make changes in your life.
‘Note to Self’ book signing
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Rediscovered Book Shop, 180 N. 8th St., Boise.
Comments