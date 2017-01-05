Inn at 500 Capitol, new Boise boutique hotel, launches artist-in-residence program

The Inn at 500 Capitol wants to make its mark in Boise with local art.
The central point of the hotel’s lobby features a large-scale colorful painting by Boisean JanyRae Seda of an imagined Idaho landscape that goes from the Sawtooth Mountains to the Boise Foothills to the Boise River.
“It’s all of the scenic beauty of Idaho from about 100 years ago,” Seda says.
Seda is the hotel’s first artist in residence, a program that the owners hope to develop over time.
Seda was commissioned for the large piece in the lobby and also will show several of her pieces in an art gallery within the hotel.
The artist in residence will change every 90 days, says the hotel’s general manager, Aaron Black, who oversees the program. (Black is working with the Boise City Department of Arts and History and other local organizations to tap into the Boise arts community and is currently not taking submissions.)
The boutique hotel plans to open Tuesday, Jan. 17, and room reservations are being taken now. The hotel’s grand opening celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12. Information: InnAt500.com.
Minidoka exhibit at BAM closes Jan. 15
The Boise Art Museum’s culturally rich and beautiful show “Minidoka: Artist as Witness” closes Sunday, Jan. 15. The show focuses on the experience of Japanese Americans in one of the 10 government camps in the United States that held legal residents after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
This moving collection explores the lasting effects of being incarcerated through the work of artists who lived in the Idaho camp. Other work is from descendents of camp prisoners and those who have been impacted by studying its history.
Artists in the show include painters Kenjiro Nomura and Roger Shimomura, who both spent time at the Idaho war relocation center, and selected works from photojournalist Teresa Tamura’s book “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp.” It was in operation from 1942 to 1945.
The show will close with a special visit by guests from the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario and the Minidoka National Historic Site. There also will be artist demonstrations and hands-on projects for everyone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Drive.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 670 S. Julia Davis Drive. $6 general, $4 seniors, $3 grades 1-12 and full-time college. Free for ages 5 and younger and members. Donations on First Thursday. 345-8330, BoiseArtMuseum.org.
More arts news
▪ The Morrison Center and its endowment foundation will produce a free community performance by the renowned Peking Acrobats at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The artists are some of China’s most gifted gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, tumblers, contortionists and musicians; they turn traditional acrobatics that are more than 2,000 years old into a mind-boggling spectacle.
You can get up to four free tickets during office hours only (you can’t get tickets online): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. MorrisonCenter.com.
▪ The Idaho Shakespeare Festival extended its early-bird ticket pricing through Tuesday, Jan. 31, for its 2017 season.
The Classic package is $126 for three shows, $147 for four and $168 for all five on the weekends; it is $105, $127 and $148, respectively, for weekday performances.
Student packages for any day are $45 for three, $55 for four and $60 for five. There also are deals on the four- and six-seat boxes, and flex packages and others.
Get tickets at IdahoShakespeare.org.
Plays this season are “Wait Until Dark,” “Hamlet,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”
▪ Actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have donated the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. in Hailey, to Company of Fools, the theater company that has performed there for 20 years.
Willis and Moore bought the historic movie house in 1995 with the idea of transforming it into a live-performance space. The next year, they encouraged their friends Rusty Wilson and Denise Simone to move their theater company from Richmond, Va., to Idaho to perform on the Liberty’s thrust stage.
COF merged with the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in 2013. Willis and Moore divorced in 2000, but they remain close friends, as well as supporters of the Wood River Valley.
