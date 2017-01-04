Arianna Huffington to speak at Sun Valley Wellness Festival on the benefits of sleep

Arianna Huffington became one of the most influential people in media as co-founder of The Huffington Post, an aggregated online news site and blog that has an international presence.
Now, Huffington’s on the forefront of a health revolution by becoming an advocate about the benefits of a good, old-fashioned night’s sleep.
Sleep is an overlooked key to success as Huffington puts forth in her book “The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time.” The book explores the science, history and mystery of sleep and hit the New York Times Bestseller list shortly after it was published in April 2016.
Huffington will give the keynote speech at the Sun Valley Wellness Festival that takes place over Memorial Day Weekend from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29.
Put on by the Sun Valley Wellness Institute, the festival has brought some of the most renowned health advocates, spiritual leaders, motivators and thinkers to Idaho, including Deepak Chopra, Ram Dass, Marianne Williamson, Robert Turman and Kris Karr, to share their wisdom about the mind-body connection. In recent years, the festival has added scientific and environmental speakers to the mix.
This year’s speakers range from noted astrologer David Pond to physicist Vandana Shiva to Huffington’s sister and author of “Unbinding the Heart” Agapi Stassinopoulos. Another notable this year is James R. Doty, Stanford University professor of neurosurgery and the founder and director of the Stanford Center for Compassion and Altruism Research.
The schedule for the festival will be announced in early February. Passes are now on sale at SunValleyWellness.org. The full festival pass is $1,200. One- and two-day passes run $100 to $420.
Huffington was inspired to do her research after she collapsed nine years ago at her home because of sleep deprivation and burn out.
“I looked around and saw that millions of us are suffering from something similar,” Huffington told talk-show host Bill Maher in an interview. Type-A people who are burning the candle at both ends are “under the delusion that it will improve their performance, which it doesn’t,” she says.
Huffington has written 15 books, including biographies of Maria Callas and Pablo Picasso. She was a syndicated newspaper columnist in the 1990s. She ran as an independent candidate for governor of California during the gubernatorial recall in 2003.
She co-founded The Huffington Post in 2005 and served as editor in chief. Huffington Post merged with AOL in 2011, and she is now the editor in chief of the Huffington Media Post Group.
Huffington recently started a new venture called Thrive Global, an online clearinghouse and retailer for all things sleep and health related, plus articles and tips on how to live more mindfully and healthfully.
