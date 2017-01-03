Renowned Peking Acrobats will perform a free show at the Morrison Center

One of the premier Chinese acrobatic troupes in the world will be at the Morrison Center for a free community performance on Tuesday, Jan. 31, thanks to the center and its endowment foundation.
The free show is part of ongoing legacy of the late Boise arts patroness Velma Morrison, the center’s namesake. Morrison died in 2013.
The last time the Peking Acrobats were at the Morrison Center was in 2002, and they were a huge hit. The group performs live all over the world as well as in films such as “Oceans 13” and on television.
These artists deftly move from the seemingly impossible to the virtually unbelievable. These are some of China’s most gifted gymnasts, jugglers, cyclists, tumblers, contortionists and live musicians who turn this more than 2,000-year-old traditional acrobatics into a mind-boggling spectacle.
Peking Acrobats free performance
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. (You must be seated by 6:45 p.m.)
You can get up to four free tickets during regular box office hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. You cannot get tickets online. Seating is first come, first serve.
Comments