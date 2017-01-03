The Idaho Shakespeare Festival extends its early-bird ticket special through January

If your New Year’s resolution was to not miss the Idaho Shakespeare Festival this coming summer, here you go. Now, you can fulfill that goal, and get a deal.
The festival extended its early-bird ticket pricing through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The Classic package is $126 for three shows, $147 for four and $168 for all five on the weekends; it is $105, $127 and $148, respectively, for weekday performances. Student packages for any day are $45 for three, $55 for four and $60 for five. There also are deals on the four- and six-seat boxes, and flex packages and others. Get tickets at IdahoShakespeare.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival 2017 season
The season: Friday, May 26, to Sunday, Oct. 1, Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise.
▪ “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, directed by Joseph Hanreddy. Dates: May 26-July 30.
▪ “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare, directed by ISF producing artistic director Charles Fee. Dates: June 2-25.
▪ “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Peter Parnell, based on the Victor Hugo novel and the Disney animated film, directed by Victoria Bussert. Dates: June 30-Sept. 1.
▪ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Hanreddy. Dates: Aug. 4-Sept. 3.
▪ “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, directed by Charles Fee. Dates: Sept. 8-Oct. 1.
