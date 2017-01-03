It’s time to make your travel plans for these great Idaho festivals coming up in 2017

Snow in McCall
The McCall Winter Carnival is as much fun as you can have with snow. And with the recent abundant snowfall, it promises to be a great year.
This all-out frosty celebration transforms the Idaho mountain town into a hotbed of activity with parades, snow sculpture competition, snow sports, ice skating, music, arts and crafts, food, frolic and more.
This year’s theme, “1 Valley, 100 Years,” looks back to the history of the resort area that was founded along the Payette River around 1907. This year’s Winter Carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Feb. 5.
If you’re planning to stay for a few days, now is the time to make your reservations. Hotels in the area usually fill up in advance. Check InIdaho.com for information on lodging. If you’re interested in participating in some of the sports activities, you can get info at McCallWinterSportsClub.com. You also have time to make a reservation for one of the wine dinners that happen at Rupert’s at the Hotel McCall, (208) 634-8108, and Shore Lodge, (208) 634-2244.
Jazz in Moscow
Four-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist, cellist, singer and lyricist Esperanza Spalding will headline this year’s University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Spalding burst onto the national spotlight in 2011 when she received the Grammy for Best New Artist, and since then she has worked to bring jazz back into the mainstream of American music.
This festival — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary — is a chance to experience jazz up close, just like the hundreds of students who come from across the region to compete and perform. You can drop in on clinics and workshops as well as listen in as the pros work with the students. At night, you can see the acclaimed musicians perform on the main stage.
This year’s roster fills out with the New York Voices, the Lionel Hampton Big Band, trumpet and flugelhorn virtuoso Claudio Roditi, Native American jazz singer Julia Keefe and renowned jazz singer Rene Marie and her quintet.
The festival runs Thursday, Feb. 23, to Saturday, Feb. 25, at the University of Idaho, Moscow. Concerts will be at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Series tickets are $75 to $120 general for the series; individual tickets are $30 to $45 general; $15 to $25 for college students, children with a paying adult are $15 to $22 at (208) 885-7212 for and UIdaho.edu/jazzfest.
Catch a movie in Sun Valley
Film fans can get excited about two very different film festivals in the Sun Valley area:
▪ Get immersed in what’s happening around the globe from the comfort of your Idaho theater seat at the Family of Woman Film Festival. The festival carries a double mission: to show great films and to shed light on the issues confronting women and girls internationally.
The festival brings work by international filmmakers, who explore crisis points in our culture, work to change laws and perceptions and seek to elevate women’s lives around the world.
You’ll find discussions, forums and a strong slate of documentaries, narratives, shorts and features, such as “The Eagle Huntress,” about a 13-year-old Mongolian girl who is the first female in 12 generations of her family to become an eagle hunter. Director Otto Bell and producer Stacey Reiss will be there for the screening. The Bonnie Curran Memorial Lecture will focus on attitudes about refugees with Sarah Costa, executive director of the Women’s Refugee Commission.
The Family of Woman Film Festival runs Monday, Feb. 27, to Sunday, March 5, 2017. Tickets are $15 per film, $60 for series, and go on sale Wednesday, Feb 1, at Iconoclast Books and Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum. Tickets will be available at the door for each film. Films are shown at the Sun Valley Opera House.
The festival also presents films and talks at Boise State University. The Boise State series is free, and the dates and details are expected to be announced soon.
▪ The Sun Valley Film Festival has a different vibe. It’s an immersive, behind-the-scenes look at the Hollywood film industry, held in laid-back Ketchum. This year’s dates are Wednesday, March 15, through Sunday, March 19.
This festival focuses on the process of filmmaking with intimate discussions with directors, producers, screenwriters and, of course, actors, at morning Coffee Talks. The Film Lab and Screenwriters Lab explore works in progress, script readings and workshops.
The festival organizers have not announced the lineup or special guest schedule, but past festivals have featured luminaries such as Clint Eastwood, Oliver Stone and Jodie Foster.
You still can submit a film for screening or a script for The Film Lab.
Get tickets: The Film Lover’s Pass ($150) includes all screenings, the Screenwriters Lab and Coffee Talks. The Party Pass ($200) will get you into all the schmoozing events, including the Festival Lounge. The Ultimate Pass ($500) gets you all of the above and other perks. Boise State students can get a pass ($150) that works like a sampler, with tickets to a smattering of screenings, parties and other events, including the Screenwriters Lab at SunValley FilmFestival.com.
Find exclusive deals on hotels at SunValley FilmFestival.org/travel.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @IDS_DanaOland
Comments