Explore art, music, more at the Downtown Boise Association’s First Thursday on Jan. 5

Check out what’s happening in Downtown Boise on First Thursday, Jan. 5.
▪ Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St., features work by art teachers from high schools throughout the Treasure Valley. Enjoy wine tasting from Indian Creek Winery and music by the JB Duo from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
▪ See “Holding What Can’t Be Held,” a collection of works by Idaho artists, at Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St. The exhibition, a collaboration with the Snake River Alliance, explores radioactive “clean-up” sites near the Idaho National Laboratory by artists Daniel Peltz, Kelly Cox, Chad Erpelding, Amy O’Brien, Eric Mullis, Sissi Westerberg, John Shinn and Tim Andreae.
▪ Swing to the jazz quartet Frim Fram Four at Pengilly’s Saloon, 513 W. Main St. They take the stage at 8 p.m.
5 to 9 p.m., unless otherwise noted, Thursday, Jan. 5, various venues around Downtown Boise. DowntownBoise.org.
