Get your tickets now for the Boise Philharmonic’s ‘Holiday Pops’ before they’re gone

The Boise Philharmonic’s popular “Holiday Pops” tends to sell out, and it’s on track to do just that again this year. There are limited tickets available for the Boise performance. There are more available for the Nampa performance.
“Holiday Pops” celebrates the season with a lively mix of classical, traditional and contemporary music. Enjoy an evening of uplifting holiday music selected by guest conductor Troy Quinn. (He is not in the candidate pool for the open music director position.) The lineup includes music from “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Nutcracker” and “Home Alone” as well as holiday favorites such as Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of “Deck the Halls.”
The Boise Philharmonic’s orchestra will be joined by the Master Chorale for the Holiday Pops performances.
Bring a few pairs of warm socks to donate to the Boise Phil’s drive to help Boise’s homeless.
Dana Oland
8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa; 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50-$70.50.
