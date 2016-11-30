ArtsBeat

Boise Contemporary Theater brings back its homegrown play ‘A Nighttime Survival Guide’

By Dana Oland

Boise Contemporary Theater is bringing back its original play “A Nighttime Survival Guide,” written by BCT producing artistic director Matthew Cameron Clark and artistic associate Dwayne Blackaller. It’s the first time the company has revisited one of its productions. “Nighttime” is a family fable about the friendship between a boy in Arco, Idaho (Blackaller), and a girl in Japan (Carie Kawa) who become pen pals and help each other deal with their fears. It’s told with the help of giant, whimsical puppets created by Michael Baltzell, based on artist Bill Carman’s✔ designs, and brought to life by master puppeteer Jodi Eichelberger and his team.

Dana Oland

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 (pay what you can preview) and Thursday, Dec. 1 (preview), Friday, Dec. 2 (opening) and Saturday, Dec. 3, and Wednesdays to Saturdays through Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, 854 Fulton St. $16-$18 preview, $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $16 students any show. 331-9224, Ext. 205; BCTheater.org.

Learn about the puppets in Boise Contemporary Theater's revival of "A Nighttime Survival Guide"

