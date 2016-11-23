Holiday cheer, loads of one-of-a-kind gifts at Downtown’s December First Thursday

▪ Explore Downtown’s “Christmas in the City” with the “Winter Window Gallery,” created by artists on windows through Downtown. (That’s Julia Green’s 2015 window for The Red Feather Lounge pictured). Vote for your favorite window from Dec. 3-15 at DowntownBoise.org.
▪ You can visit Santa at D.L. Evans Bank at 9th and Main streets from 6 to 8 p.m., and grab a tag off the city’s Giving Tree in The Grove Plaza, 850 W. Front St., and help the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
▪ Hit the big Christmas sale at the Alaska Center, 1020 W. Main St. You’ll find Judson Cottrell’s fractal art, Allan Ansell’s Photography (get a complimentary portrait), upcycle clothing for men and women at Trend Forgetter Gallery, original oil paintings by Chi E. Shenam Westin, and pen and ink drawings, handmade Christmas cards and more from Joseph Pacheco.
▪ Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St., will feature ceramic artist Jerry Hendershot’s latest body of work. Also, the gallery will have work from all of its artists with a focus on holiday gifts. It will have wine from Indian Creek Winery and music by JB Duo.
5 to 9 p.m. at various venues in Downtown Boise (unless otherwise noted). Free. Find more events at DowntownBoise.org.
