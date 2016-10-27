Boise’s November First Thursday features art, music, dining

▪ Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. in Boise, is showcasing the work of Boise mixed-media metal artist Zella Bardsley, pictured, during November. “A Bestiary” features creative interpretations of animals inspired by James Lipton’s book “An Exaltation of Larks.” An artist reception will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with music by Rochelle and wine tasting from Indian Creek Winery.
▪ First Thursday is a good time to check out a Downtown restaurant with the Downtown Boise Association’s “Dine Out” promotion. Most restaurants have smokin’ deals on prix fixe menus that run $10 to $30 for lunch and dinner. Reservations suggested. Find a list of restaurants and their menus at DowntownBoise.org. (More details, page 6)
▪ Cloud 9 Brewing will be pairing and pouring at The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise.
▪ Get some sweet little art works at the semi-annual “Mini-Maker Menagerie” at Crazy Neighbor, 1415 W. Grove St., Boise. It’s an exhibition featuring jewelry and other cool doodads by artists Kay Seurat, Michael Cordell, Karen Bubb and Bingo Barnes.
Dana Oland
5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, unless otherwise noted. Free. Find more events at DowntownBoise.org.
