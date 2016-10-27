Dance, dance, dance — the Treasure Valley’s scene heats up

Boise-based LED brings its wildly imaginative mix of dance music and film to the Morrison Center on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“This Way to the Egress” explores the idea of how our identity changes from adolescence to maturity against the backdrop of a fanciful circus.
LED is the brainchild of dancer and choreographer Lauren Edson, composer and musician Andrew Stensaas and filmmaker Kyle Morck.
“Egress” features Stensaas’ original score performed live and former Trey McIntyre Project dancers Edson and Brett Perry and the LED company, who will interact with Morck’s film segments. Danyale Cook’s inventive theatrical makeup helps bring the characters to life.
Edson and Stensaas tweaked and honed the structure and content of the performance all year through performances at Treefort Music Fest, The Visual Arts Collective and at venues around the region.
This is the company’s second full-stage production at the Morrison Center. In 2015, its “This Side of Paradise” delighted the audience with its perfect balance of each artistic element that left them wanting more.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $10-$60. Ticketmaster.
‘Swan Lake’ in Nampa
When it comes to classical ballet, no one does it like the Russians. See one of the most beautiful and best-known ballets when the Moscow Ballet brings its touring production of “Swan Lake” to the Nampa Civic Center.
With Tchaikovsky’s evocative score and the original Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov choreography, “Swan Lake” tells the haunting tale of Odette and her maidens, who are bewitched by an evil sorcerer to live as swans by day and as humans by night.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $49-$58. 468-5500, NampaCivicCenter.com.
‘NewDance, Upclose’
Ballet Idaho’s original performance series “NewDance, Upclose” nurtures emerging choreographers within the company and the community. It’s a wonderfully intimate way to experience performance dance and to connect with the movers of the future.
In this installment, you’ll see choreography from Phyllis Rothwell Affrunti, Sayoko Knode, Daniel Ojeda, Nathan Powell and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin.
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $25. BalletIdaho.com.
IDT’s ‘Friends and Lovers’
Idaho Dance Theatre opens its season with a program that ranges from Shakespeare to Cher. The performance also features filmmaker Alyssa Tolman’s take on artistic director Marla Hansen’s “Home,” filmed at the Boise Depot.
You’ll see Hansen’s “Friends and Lovers,” performed to one of Shakespeare’s sonnets, as well as the premiere of a new work by company dancer and choreographer Taylor Munson.
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 (preview); 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $10-$30; preview is $5-$10. Brown Paper Tickets. IdahoDanceTheatre.org.
