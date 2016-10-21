Watch tonight’s ‘Z Nation’ episode with its writer Boise’s Tye Lombardi

Hey, “Z Nation” fans, if you’re planning on watching tonight’s Season 3, episode No. 6, “Doc Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” why not watch it with its writer, Boise’s Beckie “Tye” Lombardi?
She will be chatting about her work starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Jumpin’ Janet’s, 574 S. Vista Ave., Boise. The show airs on Syfy at 7 p.m.
Lombardi grew up in Boise and moved to Los Angeles for college. She now makes her home there but continues to spend several months each with in Boise with her parents. She’s the daughter of Boise artist Judith Lombardi.
This trip coincided with the broadcast of this episode written by Lombardi. She’s been working in Hollywood for several years on the production side as an assistant director, production assistant, property master and writer for shows such as “Numb3rs,” “Sons of Anarchy” and now “Z Nation.”
The popular Syfy Chanel series takes place three years after a zombie virus has gutted the United States, where a team of heroes must transport the only known survivor of the plague from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab waits for his blood.
