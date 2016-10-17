It’s time to ‘Thrill the World Boise’ with Michael Jackson’s famous dance

Since 2009, people in the Treasure Valley have put on their zombie makeup and gathered for a public performance to recreate Michael Jackson’s now legendary “Thriller” video choreography for “Thrill the World Boise.”
They spend a few nights each week during October rehearsing in groups or learning the dance with a web tutorial. Then, they join with thousands of people around the globe for “Thrill the World Day” and perform the dance at precisely the same time.
You can join them. Just show up at one of the rehearsals listed below.
This year, the world-wide performance is at 10 p.m. Oct. 29, Greenwich Mean Time — which translates to 4 p.m. Boise time.
All ages and abilities are welcome. It’s all free.
‘Thriller’ rehearsals
▪ 8 p.m. Mondays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Treasure Valley Family YMCA Downtown branch, 1050 W. State St.
▪ 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at The Firehouse No. 6 Fitness & Event Center, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise.
▪ 1 p.m. Saturdays,at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise.
Rehearsals are free and last about an hour.
Performances
▪ Official “Thrill the World Day” performance: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Boise Spectrum, 7709 W. Overland Road.
▪ “Frightened Felons”: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, Old Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise.
Find more details at ThrillTheWorldBoise.com.
