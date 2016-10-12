The second Boise Book Fest brings Treasure Valley writers together

If you love the world of books, check out the second annual Boise Book Fest. It brings together writers working in genres from horror and chick lit to young adult, new adult fiction and romance. You can participate in roundtables, listen to panel discussions and readings, and learn in workshops. You’ll also hear from Boise YA writer Cynthia Hand, suspense novelist Jack Patterson, YA thriller novelist Margo Kelly and this year’s keynote speaker is New York Times best-selling romance writer Rachel Van Dyken, pictured, known for her popular “Wingman Inc.” series about a secret dating service run by an ex-NFL football player.
Dana Oland
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Wyndham Garden Conference Center, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. $10 general (discussions and panels only starting at 1 p.m.); $25 VIP (includes workshops and keynote starting at 11 a.m.), BoiseBookFest.com.
