Idaho Horror Film Festival takes over Boise with scary, fun films

Get spooked with the third Idaho Horror Film Festival with films that run the gamut from funny to terrifying, appearances by horror icons actor Michael Berryman and Daniel Myrick, educational and career-development panels, boot camps for local filmmakers, and a bevy of fun events including a horror poetry slam and several brew-based events. You’ll see lots of Idaho-made “Spud and Guts” horror films, including this year’s round of Idaho-48 Horror Film Competition shorts.
Here are a couple of highlights
▪ Thursday, Oct. 13: The Boise Library at 7 p.m. for a free screening of “Nightmare on Elm Street.” Or head to Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., for an 8 p.m. screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” $5 at the door, free with festival pass. (Virgin kits will be available.) Adults only at both.
▪ Head to The Mode Lounge, 800 Idaho St., Boise, for Big Tree Arts’ and Ghosts and Projectors’ Horror Poetry Slam, featuring spooky-themed craft cocktails and eerie poetry from “Ghost / Landscape” co-author Kristina Marie Darling and local poets. (This is a 21 and older only event.)
▪ Friday, Oct. 14: See the revolutionary “Blair Witch Project” with director Daniel Myrick at 8 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.
▪ Saturday, Oct. 15: See this year’s family film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at 10 a.m., then see the 1970s horror classic “The Hills Have Eyes” with its iconic start Michael Berryman at 8 p.m. Both are at the Egyptian.
Dana Oland
Thursday, Oct. 13, to Saturday, Oct. 15, at venues throughout Downtown Boise. Official film screenings are at The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Passes are $60 to $100 at Eventbrite.com. Individual films: $10 to $25 at the box office. IdahoHorrorFilmFestival2016.org.
