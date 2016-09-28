ArtsBeat

September 28, 2016 11:32 PM

Explore the ancient arts of Tibetan Buddhists in Caldwell

Discover the music, art and culture of Tibet with the monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery. For more than 25 years, the monks have crossed the globe sharing authentic, sacred “Mystical Arts of Tibet” with contemporary audiences, including mandala sand painting and music, traditions that date back 2,500 years. The monastery is in exile from Tibet and now is in India. It works with the Center for Tibetan Buddhist Studies in Atlanta, Ga.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$35 general, $10-$25 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.

