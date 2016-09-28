Gloria Steinem and historian Jon Meacham will visit Boise for talks

▪ Historian and bestselling author Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham offers his view of “America Then and Now: What History Tells Us about the Future” at this year’s Distinguished Humanities Lecture and Dinner. The mixer is at 6 p.m. and the dinner and talk are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $60 general, $125 benefactor. 345-5346, IdahoHumanities.org.
▪ The Cabin, Idaho’s literary organization, presents feminist, bestselling author and history-maker Gloria Steinem for the opening edition of the 2016 “Readings & Conversations” series. Hear her at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50 and $32 tickets are available on the mezzanine. Ticketmaster.com.
Dana Oland
