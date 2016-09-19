You have only three more days to see Shakespeare’s First Folio in Boise. The edition of one of the world’s most famous books is on display until Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Boise State University’s Arts and Humanities Institute Gallery in the Yanke Family Research Center, 220 ParkCenter Blvd., in Boise
Admission to the exhibit and all events are free.
The book is impressive in its cradle and case. The folio is the collection that elevated theater to the status of literature and preserved 36 of the Bard’s plays, including “Hamlet,” “Twelfth Night” and “Macbeth.”
The Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., sent 19 of its 82 folios to one location in each state to mark the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death in 1616. The celebration opened Saturday, Aug. 20. Its visit coincides with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s 40th anniversary season.
You’ll also revisit 40 years of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, in an exhibit curated by BSU professor Stephanie Bacon and her students, along with a selection of 17th-century books and other items from the period.
The First Folio was printed in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death. His colleagues John Heminges and Henry Condell of the King’s Men theatrical troupe and publishers Edward Blount and William and Isaac Jaggard organized and printed the book. Without it, many of Shakespeare’s most important works may have been lost.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.: “Our Revels Now Are Ended” wrap-up of the Folio events that includes a panel discussion about how the folio came to Boise and a performance of Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Friends and Lovers,” performed to spoken Shakespearean text and poetry.
▪ Read about the folio and read Boise’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Tony Doerr’s essay on the importance the folio.
