Celebrate artist Bob Neal with Bob’s Art Farm and Surel’s Place

Boise artist Bob Neal was an original. Funny, droll in fact, wonderfully ironic and beloved by his compatriots. He was a painter, installation artist and host of the Public Access TV show “Modern Bob,” on which he interviewed local artists, musicians, writers and others involved in the Treasure Valley arts scene. The Modern Bob moniker stayed with him for the rest of his life.
It was devastating to many when he died in September of 2015 from stage IV melanoma. Now, his friends are paying tribute to his legacy in an interactive 21st century way.
Local writer and arts maven Jeanne Huff, who was married to Neal, created BobsArtFarm.com, an interactive website that preserves Neal’s vision, concepts and work, including ideas he came up with but was unable to follow through on.
Now, another artist’s legacy — Surel’s Place — an artist residency in Garden City named for artist Surel Mitchell who died in 2011, will host an installation of Neal’s work and works by artists who knew Neal, including Norm Nelson and Jack Bangerter.
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, you can see the Surel’s Place Flash Show “Bob Neal’s Art Farm,”
Neal’s avant-garde work challenged traditional ideas of art in contemporary times and often was influenced by how technology impacted the experience of art.
The artists: Jack Bangerter, Laurie J. Blakeslee, Dawn Burke, Stephanie Dickey, Rick Friesen, Pete Grady, Noble Hardesty, Pam McKnight, Norman Nelson, Grant Olsen, MaLynda Poulsen, Jason Sievers, and Donald Winiecki.
Bob’s Art Farm
Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 2, Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St., Garden City. Opening Reception: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Show hours: 1-4 p.m. SurelsPlace.org/bobsartfarm.
