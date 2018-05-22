How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."
Glenn McCoy award-winning Belleville News-Democrat editorial cartoonist, artist and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip shows you how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions since 2008, when he did

Ballet Idaho is producing one of its most complex and expensive ballets to date. Artistic Director Peter Anastos’ full-length “Peter Pan” features Elizabeth Barreto and Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin as Wendy and Peter.

There's spooky stuff going on at the Old Idaho Penitentiary on the nights before Halloween, including tours of the only haunted cell house in Boise, the Zombie "Thriller" Dance, and ghosts of inmates of the past.

Dispatchers received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.