It’s First Thursday in Boise: Meet author Kirsten Grove at West Elm

0:49 Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school Pause

0:44 Sneak peek: Christ Chapel

7:27 Bryan Harsin, pre-New Mexico Oct. 6

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

4:02 Boise State cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose, pre-New Mexico

1:13 The "other" Boise State quarterbacks

2:33 Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires on the Treefort main stage

10:07 Sam McCaskill pre-New Mexico

6:32 Jake Roh pre-New Mexico

1:25 Safe and healthy: Boise students walk to school