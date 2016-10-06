It’s First Thursday in Boise: Meet author Kirsten Grove at West Elm

Kirsten Grove will be at West Elm, at 824 W. Idaho St., in Downtown Boise from 6 to 9 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 5) for a book release party and signing of her new book, “Simply Styling.”
Grove is a stylist, editor and creator of the popular Simply Grove blog that focuses on interior design. The blog has been named one of the 10 best by Better Homes and Gardens and Babble.
A Boisean, Grove has designed and styled commercial space in Seattle as well as residential space in Stockholm, Los Angeles, New York City and Denver. She is a contributing editor at Better Homes and Gardens, Euro Style Lighting and Interior Collective. Her work has been featured in marthastewart.com, Lucky Magazine, The Nest, Elle Decor, HGTV, Apartment Therapy and Design Sponge.
Other First Thursday events include:
▪ Head to Boise Art Glass for free glass-blowing demos, or take a class and make your own glass pumpkin ($40). Boise Art Glass is at 1124 Front St.
▪ The Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive, is open until 8 p.m. tonight. From 4 to 7 p.m., visit with local artists and watch demonstrations as part of the special preview night for Boise Open Studio’s big weekend when dozens of Treasure Valley artists open their private studios for tours. Get more details about BOSCO here. Open Studios weekend is Oct. 7 to 9.
▪ Check out Crazy Neighbor at 1415 W. Grove St. for Halloween accessories and more. Theatrical makeup artist Danyale Cook will be doing makeup demonstrations from 4 to 7 p.m.
▪ The Boise Fry Co. and Waffle Me Up, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., are hosting the Women’s and Children’s Alliance for a fundraiser and to bring awareness to domestic violence. They will make a donation for every purple waffle or purple fries sold. There also will be drink specials, a tap takeover and live music.
▪ Take part in the First Thursday Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Boise. Visit six of the scavenger hunt locations. Look for the logo card on display at each location. Each card will feature a fun fact about Downtown Boise. Take a photo or write down the fun fact from the logo card. Send in your six locations and facts to info@downtownboise.org and be entered to win a $30 Downtown Boise gift card.
Many businesses, restaurants, galleries and organizations keep their doors open late on First Thursdays for demonstrations, live music, food and wine tastings, art presentations and more. First Thursday in Downtown Boise runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at most of the participating businesses and organizations. Find more details about the scavenger hunt and what other First Thursday participants have planned here.
