Boise Open Studios opens doors, literally, to the creative process

Thanks to a vibrant art scene that continues to add to its ranks and benefit from public grants and other supports, Boise is fast becoming a serious art town. At no time is this more in evidence than during the BOSCO, or Boise Open Studios, big event. This year, 41 local, professional artists are opening the doors to their private studios, letting the public see where and how they work. Studios are located throughout town. The self-guided tour will feature all manner of visual art, from paintings, prints, to sculpture, mixed media, fabric art, jewelry and more. Special programs include “A Glimpse Into the Artist’s Mind III,” an exhibit at the Boise State Student Union Gallery that runs through Oct. 28, and a special “passport” program. Download your passport, get it stamped at eight participating artists’ studios, turn it in at any studio and you’re eligible to win one of 25 original artworks — your chance to take a little bit of BOSCO home. Come support the creatives among us.
Anna Webb
4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, venues across the Treasure Valley. Times and dates vary. Check each artist for their opening schedule. Preview night: 4-8 p.m., First Thursday, Oct. 6 at Boise Art Museum. Download a map and passport at BoiseOpenStudios.com.
