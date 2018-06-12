Furry thief shoplifts from Disney's Magic Kingdom

Two women caught a squirrel on camera shoplifting peanut M&Ms from the Magic Kingdom in Florida.
Jessica Dornfried and Brianna Bradshaw via Facebook Aggregated by Kelsey Grey
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

Trailer: Ocean's 8 (The Plan Is Priceless)

The tide has turned and it's a whole new "Ocean's" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of "The Duplex" syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."

Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy award-winning Belleville News-Democrat editorial cartoonist, artist and creator of "The Duplex" syndicated comic strip shows you how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions since 2008, when he did