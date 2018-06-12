Furry thief shoplifts from Disney's Magic Kingdom

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Scroll for a look around the new patio at the recently finished Residence Inn by Marriott in Downtown Boise. The third-floor, roof-deck patio is open to hotel guests and the public. A patio bar operates in the evenings.
Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."
