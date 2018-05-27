FILE - In a Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sting attends Spotify's Best New Artists 2018 Party at Skylight Clarkson Square, in New York. Brown University confers an honorary degree on rocker Sting at its 250th commencement Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Entertainment

Brown University to give Sting honorary degree

The Associated Press

May 27, 2018 09:58 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island university is bestowing an honorary degree on a renowned English musician.

Brown University confers an honorary degree on rocker Sting at its 250th commencement Sunday. Nobel Prize-winning physicist J. Michael Kosterlitz is among other honorees.

One of the world's most distinctive musicians, Sting formed the pioneering British rock band The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers in 1977. Sting co-founded an environmental organization, the Rainforest Fund, to protect the world's rainforests.

Seniors are proceeding to the First Baptist Church in America from the Brown campus before commencement.

