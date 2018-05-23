Trailer: Ocean's 8 (The Plan Is Priceless)

The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
Warner Bros. Pictures
How to draw a Minion

Arts & Culture

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."

Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

Glenn McCoy: How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy award-winning Belleville News-Democrat editorial cartoonist, artist and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip shows you how to draw a Minion. Glenn has had a hand in creating the silly world of Minions since 2008, when he did

The Grinch

Movie News & Reviews

The Grinch

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of