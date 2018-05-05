China's Xi free trader to world, champion of Marx at home

In this Friday, May 4, 2018, photo, a security person waits before the start of an event to mark the bicentennial of Karl Marx's birth near a banner which reads: "Commemorate Karl Marx birth 200th anniversary" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Abroad, China's President Xi Jinping portrays himself as a robust defender of free markets, yet at home, he's leading a campaign to promote the works of communist philosopher Karl Marx, who famously warned of the dangers of global capitalism. Ng Han Guan AP Photo