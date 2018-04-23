Clinton: Free press is under 'open assault' in Trump era

FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton says press rights and free speech are “under open assault” under Donald Trump, and has likened his administration to an authoritarian regime. In a lecture on freedom of speech Sunday, April 22, the former secretary of state minced no words as she decried what she called “an all-out war on truth, facts and reason.” Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo