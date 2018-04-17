To soften image, Kim Jong Un turns spotlight to sister, wife

FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, Ri Sol Ju claps while walking with her husband, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Six years into his reign, Kim appears to be putting the spotlight on the women in his life. Over the past few months, Kim has increasingly shared the stage with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who became an instant celebrity as his envoy to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and his wife Ri Sol Ju, a former singer in her late 20s. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency