CMA winners are coming to Boise and Nampa

Four of the top winners at the Academy of Country Music Awards given out this week in Las Vegas are heading to the Treasure Valley for concerts.
Chris Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “From a Room: Volume 1.” He will be at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Aug. 4, with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb opening.
Keith Urban won Vocal Event of the Year (essentially a one-time duo) for the song “The Fighter,” which features Carrie Underwood. He will perform Sept. 28 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Brett Young won New Male Vocalist. He will open, along with Midland, for Thomas Rhett Oct. 19 at the Ford Idaho Center. Midland won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.
Incidently, Rhett’s father, Rhett Akins, won Songwriter of the Year at the awards.
Other winners:
Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean
Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert
Single record of the year: “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt
Video of the year: “It Ain’t My Fault” by Brothers Osborne
Vocal event of the year: “The Fighter” by Keith Urban, featuring Carrie Underwood
Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
Album of the year: “From a Room: Vol. 1” by Chris Stapleton
Song of the year: “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina
