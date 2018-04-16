Free Boise Music Week tickets are available starting Tuesday

Want to attend 10 days worth of free music, dance and film events in mid-May, courtesy of Boise Music Week? Guarantee yourself a seat and log on starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, to get your free tickets. Tickets are not required at any of the events but they guarantee you a seat.
The featured show this year is “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.” For the featured show, there is a $2.50 convenience fee charged by TicketMaster if you order your tickets by phone or online (see box), but there is no charge if you buy your ticket at the Morrison Center box office. There is a 4-ticket limit per purchase.
If you miss out on tickets for a particular performance, any seat that’s still open 15 minutes before a show starts is up for grabs.
Boise Music Week this year is May 11-20 and features community performances by Boise School District student musicians, church choirs and organists, dance troupes, local jazz musicians, community bands and more. This year, a barbershop quartet evening has been added.
The schedule this year:
Friday, May 11 — International Dance Night, South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St, Boise, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 12 — Music in the Park, Gene Harris Band Shell, Julia Davis Park, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and All That’s Jazz, Borah High School, 6001 W Cassia St, Boise, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 13 — Church Night, Cathedral of the Rockies, 11th & Hayes, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, May 14 — Showcase Concert, South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St, Boise, 7 p.m.
Monday-Thursday, May 14-17 — Organ recitals, St. Michael’s Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St., 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 15 — School Night, Taco Bell Arena, BSU campus, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 16 — BarberShop Quartet Night, Borah High School, 6001 W Cassia St, Boise, 7 p.m.
Thursday-Sunday, May 17-20 — “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man,” Morrison Center, BSU campus, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Friday, May 18 — Egyptian Theatre Organ Recital & Silent Movie, Egyptian Theatre, 7th & Main, 12:15 p.m.
Tickets
For tickets to all events, log on starting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April, 17, at boisemusicweek.org/ticketing or buy them in person at the Morrison Center box office, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise, or call 208-426-1110. There is $2.50 convenience fee for “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man” if you buy tickets online or via phone. There is no fee if you buy at the box office.
